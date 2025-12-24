High Court Dismisses Mehbooba Mufti's PIL Over Prisoner Transfers
The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a PIL by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. The court noted the petition seemed politically motivated, aiming to position Mufti as a justice crusader. The court emphasized maintaining its integrity and preventing political misuse.
The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti demanding the transfer of prisoners back to J-K from outside jails.
The court observed that the petition appeared politically motivated, intended to depict Mufti as a champion for justice, while emphasizing that political strategies should not involve the judiciary, compromising its purpose.
The court stressed that Public Interest Litigation could not become a tool for political advantage and political parties should engage with the public through valid channels. Judicial processes are available for detainees, and the PIL's dismissal reflects its insufficiency in proving genuine public interest.
