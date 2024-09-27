Scandal Sweetens: Andhra Pradesh Orders SIT Probe into Tirupati Laddus

The Andhra Pradesh government has established a nine-member special investigation team (SIT) to examine allegations of adulteration in the sacred Tirupati laddus with animal fats.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed at a recent NDA legislative party meeting that the previous YSRCP government compromised the sanctity of Sri Venkateswara temple by using substandard ingredients and animal fats in the laddus.

The controversy has caused a national uproar, affecting the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus. The government is determined to uphold the sanctity of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and has accordingly decided to launch a detailed investigation, as stated by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad.

On September 22, the Chief Minister announced from his Undavalli residence that the SIT will be tasked with probing the alleged sacrilege. The team is led by Guntur range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sarvashresth Tripathi along with other high-ranking police officials.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders argue that an inquiry by an agency reporting to the Chief Minister is insufficient and have called for a Supreme Court-supervised investigation. P Sudhakar Reddy, former additional advocate general, echoed these concerns, stressing that the truth should be ascertained by an impartial entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)