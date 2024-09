Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Meets PM Modi for Project Fund Release

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, discussing the early release of funds for crucial projects in the state.

DMK sources revealed that Stalin aimed to secure financial support for initiatives like the Chennai Metro and universal education programs.

Upon arriving in the national capital Thursday evening, Stalin was warmly welcomed by DMK leaders, including MPs T R Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Dayanidhi Maran, K Kanimozhi, and T Sumathy.

(With inputs from agencies.)