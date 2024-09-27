Maharashtra Tourism Introduces Electric Buses for Ajanta Caves Visitors
The Maharashtra tourism department has launched 20 electric buses to transport tourists to the Ajanta Caves. This initiative aims to provide a pollution-free and efficient travel experience. The buses, with a capacity of 14 to 22 passengers, will also feature a film about the caves during the journey.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra tourism department has unveiled a fleet of 20 electric buses to offer seamless transportation for tourists visiting the Ajanta Caves.
The first bus was commissioned on World Tourism Day, marking a significant step towards sustainable tourism. These electric buses will shuttle visitors from the parking lot to the cave complex, eliminating long waiting times and ensuring a pollution-free travel experience.
'A fleet of 20 electric buses will serve both domestic and international tourists visiting the world heritage site,' said Vijay Jadhav, assistant director of the state tourism department. With capacities ranging from 14 to 22 passengers, the buses will show a film about the Ajanta Caves en route to enhance the visitor experience. A tourist-friendly booking system is also in the works, and the service aims to operate every two minutes, employing 32 people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Headline World Tourism Day Celebration Highlighting Global Harmony
Yogi Adityanath Celebrates World Tourism Day, Highlights Uttar Pradesh's Global Appeal
Deputy PM Highlights Nepal's Tourism Potential on World Tourism Day
Manas National Park Reopens for 2024-25 Ecotourism Season Amidst World Tourism Day Celebrations