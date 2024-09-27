Belgium's PM Challenges Pope Francis on Church Abuse Scandal
Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo criticized Pope Francis and the Catholic Church for their legacy of clerical sex abuse and cover-ups. De Croo demanded concrete actions to address past abuses and prioritize victims. The speech highlighted ongoing outrage in Belgium over the scandal and calls for church accountability.
Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has issued a scathing rebuke to Pope Francis and the Catholic Church over their handling of clerical sex abuse scandals. De Croo, during a speech welcoming the pontiff on Friday, insisted on 'concrete steps' to prioritize victims' interests ahead of the institution's.
The prime minister's speech, unusually pointed for a diplomatic occasion, was echoed by King Philippe, who also urged the church to work 'incessantly' to atone for past crimes and assist victims in their healing process. Such strong language underscores the lingering pain and outrage in Belgium, where decades of abuse revelations have eroded the church's credibility.
'Today, words alone do not suffice. We also need concrete steps,' De Croo emphasized in front of an audience that included royals, church officials, diplomats, and politicians at Laeken Castle. 'Victims need to be heard. They have a right to truth. Misdeeds need to be recognized.' The remarks reflect a broader societal demand for accountability from the Catholic Church.
