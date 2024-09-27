Woman Faces Legal Action for Clothing on Indore's Famous Food Street
A woman in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was charged under section 296 for allegedly roaming in skimpy clothes at the well-known food street '56 Dukaan'. The complaint came from local women’s organizations and social groups who viewed her attire as obscene. The woman uploaded videos of the incident, which went viral, prompting police action. She has since apologized and removed the videos.
- India
(With inputs from agencies.)
