Woman Faces Legal Action for Clothing on Indore's Famous Food Street

A woman in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was charged under section 296 for allegedly roaming in skimpy clothes at the well-known food street '56 Dukaan'. The complaint came from local women’s organizations and social groups who viewed her attire as obscene. The woman uploaded videos of the incident, which went viral, prompting police action. She has since apologized and removed the videos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has been booked under section 296 for alleged public obscenity at the popular food street '56 Dukaan'.

Complaints were lodged by local women's organizations and social groups against her attire, prompting police to take action.

The videos she uploaded, which have since gone viral, led to urgent calls for her arrest from various quarters. The woman later apologized and deleted the videos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

