Government Greenlights Major Water Conservation Projects in Ganga

The government has approved several projects to conserve freshwater turtles and gharials in the Ganga, including a significant conservation breeding programme at the Kukrail Gharial Rehabilitation Center. Key projects also include improving drainage and sewage systems in various cities, and preparations for Mahakumbh 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:26 IST
Government Greenlights Major Water Conservation Projects in Ganga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The government has given the go-ahead for various projects focused on conserving freshwater turtles and gharials in the Ganga river, officials announced on Friday.

Notably, the approval includes the freshwater turtle and gharial conservation breeding programme at the Kukrail Gharial Rehabilitation Center in Lucknow, which will receive Rs 2 crore under the Namami Gange Mission-II to help restore endangered species in the Ganga and its tributaries.

The decision emerged during the 57th Executive Committee meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, chaired by DG Rajeev Kumar Mittal, where projects totaling Rs 1,062 crore were approved. These projects target improving water conservation, preparatory efforts for Mahakumbh 2025, and urban infrastructure upgrades, especially in drainage and sewage management in areas like Katihar, Aligarh, and Supaul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

