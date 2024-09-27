Government Greenlights Major Water Conservation Projects in Ganga

The government has given the go-ahead for various projects focused on conserving freshwater turtles and gharials in the Ganga river, officials announced on Friday.

Notably, the approval includes the freshwater turtle and gharial conservation breeding programme at the Kukrail Gharial Rehabilitation Center in Lucknow, which will receive Rs 2 crore under the Namami Gange Mission-II to help restore endangered species in the Ganga and its tributaries.

The decision emerged during the 57th Executive Committee meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, chaired by DG Rajeev Kumar Mittal, where projects totaling Rs 1,062 crore were approved. These projects target improving water conservation, preparatory efforts for Mahakumbh 2025, and urban infrastructure upgrades, especially in drainage and sewage management in areas like Katihar, Aligarh, and Supaul.

