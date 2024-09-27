Left Menu

Veteran Actor Nasser Highlights Global Reach of Indian Cinema at IIFA 2024

Renowned actor Nasser, attending the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, underscores the global influence of Indian cinema. In an interview, he highlights that Indian films are now watched worldwide. Nasser also praises filmmaker Mani Ratnam and reflects on his extensive career in Indian cinema.

Updated: 27-09-2024 19:34 IST
Nasser (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Veteran actor Nasser, a stalwart of Indian cinema, is currently in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards 2024. Known for his roles in iconic films like 'Roja' and 'Bombay', Nasser spoke to ANI about the global acceptance of Indian movies.

He stated, "It's not just pan-Indian films anymore; it's global cinema. People from various countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, and Britain, are watching Indian films with great enthusiasm. These films have truly gone global."

Nasser, who recently completed Mani Ratnam's project 'Thug Life' alongside Kamal Haasan, shared his admiration for the filmmaker. "Mani Ratnam is timeless and mature. Working with him again was a wonderful experience," he said. The IIFA Awards, which run from September 27 to 29, will honor megastar Chiranjeevi and feature performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar. Rekha is also set to make a return to the IIFA stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

