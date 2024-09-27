Assam Expects Surge in Tourism Amid World Tourism Day Celebrations

Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah declared on Friday that the northeastern state is expecting a major rise in tourist numbers, which would benefit the local economy substantially. Speaking at the inauguration of Manas National Park on World Tourism Day, Baruah emphasized the region's natural beauty and biodiversity.

"With its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife, we're expecting a significant surge in tourist footfall this season, further boosting eco-tourism and contributing to the local economy," the tourism minister said in a post on X.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma supported Baruah's statement, revealing that nearly one crore tourists visited Assam in the 2023-24 fiscal year. "Assam: A land of natural beauty and enchanted spirituality; a land of opportunities and a land of infinite possibilities. In 2023-2024, ~1 cr tourists visited Assam," he stated, encouraging more people to explore the region during the festive season.

Earlier in the day, Baruah engaged in rafting on the Beki river and a plantation drive as part of the World Tourism Day events. "Had an exhilarating time rafting on the Beki River alongside BTC Chief @PramodBoroBTR after inaugurating the new tourist season at Manas National Park, keeping in line with the celebration of #WorldTourismDay. Manas is ready to offer unforgettable experiences, showcasing Assam's natural beauty!" he said.

Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro, who attended the inauguration, added: "Glad to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Manas National Park, in the presence of Hon'ble Cabinet Minister Shri @jayanta_malla dangoriya today."

