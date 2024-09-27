Left Menu

High-Stakes Meeting Between Zelenskyy and Trump Amid Rising Tensions Over Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Donald Trump met at Trump Tower amidst ongoing tensions regarding Ukraine's defense against Russia. The meeting comes as Election Day approaches, with Trump and his running mate JD Vance critical of U.S. involvement in Ukraine, while Vice President Kamala Harris backs Ukrainian efforts. Senator Lindsey Graham played a mediating role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former U.S. President Donald Trump met at Trump Tower on Friday, amidst escalating tensions regarding Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion.

Zelenskyy affirmed that both he and Trump agree on the necessity of ending the war in Ukraine, but noted differences in approach. Trump's comments have suggested a need for the U.S. to extricate itself from the conflict, a stance criticized by his political opponents, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

The meeting, which almost didn't happen, comes as the U.S. presidential election nears, spotlighting divergent views on supporting Ukraine. Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally who has shown support for Ukraine, acted as an intermediary during discussions with Zelenskyy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

