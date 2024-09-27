Kerala Travel Mart Boosts Post-COVID Tourism Revival

Kerala Travel Mart has a pivotal role in rejuvenating the tourism sector in the state amid positive signs of post-COVID recovery, according to Tourism and Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas.

The minister stated that in the past two years, Kerala has achieved a record for domestic tourist arrivals, and the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) will further drive this growth.

Riyas inaugurated the 12th edition of KTM, the country's largest travel mart, on Friday. He noted that Kerala Tourism's new campaign video, 'Ente Keralam Ennum Sundaram,' which highlights the state's diverse and scenic beauty, is garnering global attention.

The campaign is expected to attract more tourists this season, with the new edition of KTM playing a crucial role in accelerating tourism growth. This year, 2,893 buyers from around the world are participating in KTM, making it the biennial event's best edition in terms of buyer engagement. The KTM features 2,035 domestic and 804 foreign buyers from 76 countries, all eager to explore Kerala's unique tourism offerings.

The KTM provides an excellent platform for sellers to showcase their products and boost tourist arrivals and bookings in the state. Experts at a seminar during the KTM emphasized that Kerala is a global model for inclusive tourism, given its focus on equality and responsible tourism. Rika Jean-Francois, founder of MissionRespo-Responsible Tourism Strategies, highlighted the increasing demand for local community participation in tourism.

Jean-Francois praised Kerala's approach to responsible tourism, noting that the hospitality industry must adapt to the changing needs of new-generation tourists. Joel John, CEO of destination wedding planner Rainmaker Events, added that Kerala has significant potential for wedding tourism, which could further enhance the state's tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)