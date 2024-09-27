A Star-Studded Flight: Radhika Sarathkumar's Encounter with Virat Kohli

Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar recently recounted a memorable encounter with cricket star Virat Kohli during their flight from London to Chennai. Speaking to ANI at the IIFA 2024 event, Radhika shared her surprise and excitement upon meeting Kohli.

'At first, I thought it was a lookalike because I couldn't believe he was on the flight to Chennai,' Radhika recalled. 'I asked him, 'I'm sure I'm talking to Virat, right?' and he confirmed it. Then I asked, 'Why are you going to Chennai?' He mentioned there was a test match, and I told him, 'We are all great fans of you, and we really love you.''

The IIFA 2024 is being hosted in an Arab city from September 27 to September 29. The three-day event kicked off with IIFA Utsavam, celebrating southern film industries including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar are set to host, while Rekha returns to the IIFA stage. Performances by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and others promise to make it a gala night. The event concludes with the exclusive IIFA Rocks, featuring live performances by Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

(With inputs from agencies.)