Left Menu

A Star-Studded Flight: Radhika Sarathkumar's Encounter with Virat Kohli

Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar shared a memorable interaction with cricket star Virat Kohli during their flight from London to Chennai, which she relayed at the IIFA 2024 event. The star-studded film academy awards are being held in an Arab city from September 27 to 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:25 IST
A Star-Studded Flight: Radhika Sarathkumar's Encounter with Virat Kohli
Radhika Sarathkumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar recently recounted a memorable encounter with cricket star Virat Kohli during their flight from London to Chennai. Speaking to ANI at the IIFA 2024 event, Radhika shared her surprise and excitement upon meeting Kohli.

'At first, I thought it was a lookalike because I couldn't believe he was on the flight to Chennai,' Radhika recalled. 'I asked him, 'I'm sure I'm talking to Virat, right?' and he confirmed it. Then I asked, 'Why are you going to Chennai?' He mentioned there was a test match, and I told him, 'We are all great fans of you, and we really love you.''

The IIFA 2024 is being hosted in an Arab city from September 27 to September 29. The three-day event kicked off with IIFA Utsavam, celebrating southern film industries including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar are set to host, while Rekha returns to the IIFA stage. Performances by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and others promise to make it a gala night. The event concludes with the exclusive IIFA Rocks, featuring live performances by Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024