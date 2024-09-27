Left Menu

BookMyShow Execs Summoned Over Coldplay Ticket Black Marketing Allegations

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing summoned BookMyShow CEO and technical head over allegations of black marketing Coldplay concert tickets. An advocate's complaint triggered the enquiry. Coldplay added a third show in Mumbai due to high demand, with concerts scheduled for January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has summoned the CEO and co-founder of BookMyShow, Ashish Hemrajani, along with the company's technical head, in connection with allegations of black marketing tickets for Coldplay concerts, said an official on Friday.

The investigation was launched following a complaint by an advocate, who accused the ticketing platform of malpractice. The statements of Hemrajani and the technical head are scheduled to be recorded on Saturday as part of a preliminary enquiry, the official added.

In related news, British rock band Coldplay has announced a third show in Mumbai as part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025' due to an overwhelming response. The concerts will take place at DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21 next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

