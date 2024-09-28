Left Menu

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple’s Cardamom Seeds Sent for Testing Amid Purity Concerns

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has collected samples of cardamom seeds distributed as 'prasad' at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple for testing. The move followed a complaint via the Integrated Grievance Redressal System. Samples were obtained from Haiderganj and sent to the Jhansi State Laboratory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 28-09-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 00:02 IST
The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department on Friday collected samples of 'elaichi daana' or cardamom seeds being distributed as 'prasad' at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, officials say.

The action followed a complaint lodged through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS), according to Assistant Food Commissioner Manik Chand Singh.

Samples were procured from Haiderganj, where the cardamom seed offerings are prepared, and sent to the Jhansi State Laboratory for comprehensive testing.

Prakash Gupta, officer in charge of the Ram Temple trust, revealed that approximately 80,000 packets of cardamom seeds are distributed daily as a sacred offering.

Amid a row over the alleged presence of animal fat in laddus at the Tirupati Temple, the chief priest of the Ram temple questioned the purity of ghee sold nationwide, stating that 'prasad' preparation should be supervised by temple priests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

