Entertainment News Highlights

Somali-Canadian rapper K'naan has been charged with sexual assault in Quebec City for an alleged incident that occurred in 2010. The Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported the charges citing court documents.

Meanwhile, British authorities banned supermodel Naomi Campbell from being a charity trustee for five years following an inquiry that revealed inappropriate use of charitable funds.

On a more somber note, Dame Maggie Smith, a revered actor in both theatre and film, has passed away at the age of 89. Her family confirmed her death on Friday.

Other notable stories include Kate Winslet's immersion into her latest role as World War Two photographer Elizabeth "Lee" Miller, an innovative collaboration between Radiohead and Shakespeare for a Manchester stage production, the release of The Cure's new song after 16 years, and ongoing challenges faced by the TV comedy industry.

