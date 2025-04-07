Left Menu

Paul Giamatti on 'Downton Abbey' Return and Honoring Maggie Smith

Paul Giamatti discusses returning to 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' and the emotional impact of Maggie Smith's legacy. His character Harold Levinson takes a significant role, amidst a star-studded cast. The film, honoring Smith with a tribute, will be released on September 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:27 IST
Paul Giamatti on 'Downton Abbey' Return and Honoring Maggie Smith
Paul Giamatti, Maggie Smith (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Paul Giamatti has opened up about the emotional journey of reprising his role in 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' in the wake of Maggie Smith's passing. Speaking to Deadline, Giamatti reflected on how the film serves as an homage to Smith's enduring legacy, noting, "It was not the same without her, but it felt very much like in her honor in some way. Everybody was still acting in her spirit."

Having originally appeared in the show's Season 4 Christmas special, Giamatti was pleasantly surprised to be invited back for the film. He hinted at a significant role for his character, Harold Levinson, in the upcoming movie, expressing his initial shock by saying, "The interesting thing for me was that they even asked me at all because I was like, 'I don't have an important character in this story.'"

The film boasts an impressive cast, featuring Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, and Simon Russell Beale alongside familiar faces from the original series. Executive producer Gareth Neame has previously shared that the movie will include a "meaningful" tribute to Smith, whose character, Violet Crawley, died in the previous installment. The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 12, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

