Haryana's Bandhwari: From Promises to Peril, Residents Suffer Amidst Election Rhetoric

Residents of Bandhwari village in Haryana face dire living conditions due to a major landfill site, while politicians make unfulfilled promises during elections. The site, operational since 2010, receives over 2,000 tonnes of waste daily, causing severe health and environmental issues for locals and nearby residents. Both political parties promise improvements, shifting blame for inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 28-09-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 09:31 IST
Haryana's Bandhwari: From Promises to Peril, Residents Suffer Amidst Election Rhetoric
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Haryana's Bandhwari village, located on the Gurugram-Faridabad border and home to one of India's largest landfill sites, endure severe hardships. Politicians frequent the dump for photo ops and make grand promises during elections, but little changes.

Locals grapple with contaminated water, breathing difficulties, and business losses. The Bandhwari landfill, operational since 2010, receives over 2,000 tonnes of waste daily. Very little of it is processed, exacerbating the region's environmental and health crises.

BJP and Congress candidates continue to promise solutions as the site remains a point of contention in their manifestos. However, residents remain skeptical, trapped in a cycle of political pledges and persistent pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

