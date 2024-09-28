Haryana's Bandhwari: From Promises to Peril, Residents Suffer Amidst Election Rhetoric
Residents of Bandhwari village in Haryana face dire living conditions due to a major landfill site, while politicians make unfulfilled promises during elections. The site, operational since 2010, receives over 2,000 tonnes of waste daily, causing severe health and environmental issues for locals and nearby residents. Both political parties promise improvements, shifting blame for inaction.
- Country:
- India
Residents of Haryana's Bandhwari village, located on the Gurugram-Faridabad border and home to one of India's largest landfill sites, endure severe hardships. Politicians frequent the dump for photo ops and make grand promises during elections, but little changes.
Locals grapple with contaminated water, breathing difficulties, and business losses. The Bandhwari landfill, operational since 2010, receives over 2,000 tonnes of waste daily. Very little of it is processed, exacerbating the region's environmental and health crises.
BJP and Congress candidates continue to promise solutions as the site remains a point of contention in their manifestos. However, residents remain skeptical, trapped in a cycle of political pledges and persistent pollution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alarming Health Survey Unveils Youth Health Crisis in Indore
West Bengal Health Crisis: Minister Criticizes Junior Doctors' Protest
Bill Gates Warns of Child Health Crisis Due to Malnutrition and Climate Change
Community Jameel and Save the Children Deliver Life-Saving Care to Palestinian Evacuees in Egypt Amid Gaza Health Crisis
Youth Mental Health Crisis: One-Third Affected by Severe Symptoms