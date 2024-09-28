Seagram's 100 Pipers Celebrates India's Calligraphy Heritage

Seagram's 100 Pipers, India's leading Scotch brand, is reinforcing its commitment to preserving the nation's cultural heritage through the latest chapter of The Legacy Project. This initiative aims to resurrect forgotten Indian artforms, with a spotlight this year on calligraphy.

The brand has unveiled six limited edition packs using calligraphy to capture the beauty of regional Indian scripts. These packs narrate iconic poems and stories, including Rabindranath Tagore's critique of materialism in Bengali and Bharatendu Harishchandra's tribute to mother tongues in Devanagari.

Launched in 2019, The Legacy Project has previously revived dying art forms like hand painting and handmade textiles. This year's focus shifts to calligraphy, highlighting its historical importance and aiming to ensure its legacy endures in the digital age. The initiative underscores Seagram's 100 Pipers' dedication to celebrating and preserving India's diverse art traditions.

