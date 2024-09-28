World Food India 2024: Shaping the Future of the Pet Food Industry

World Food India 2024, hosted by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI), included the pet food category for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the sector. The event, held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, featured industry leaders discussing the future growth, challenges, and innovations shaping India's pet food market.

Experts highlighted the rapid growth of India's pet food industry, driven by the transformation of pets from functional animals to family members. Key points of discussion included the need for government-backed regulations for quality and safety, and the role of technology in offering personalized nutrition.

Industry leaders emphasized market trends such as human-grade ingredients and vegan options, and innovations in pet diagnostics. The event underscored the necessity for industry collaboration, government support, and innovation to propel the Indian pet food market forward and meet global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)