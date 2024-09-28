Left Menu

World Food India 2024: Shaping the Future of the Pet Food Industry

World Food India 2024, organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI), incorporates the pet food industry into its agenda for the first time. Featuring a panel of industry leaders, the event explores innovation, growth, and regulatory support in India's rapidly evolving pet food sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 11:09 IST
World Food India 2024: Shaping the Future of the Pet Food Industry
  • Country:
  • India

World Food India 2024, hosted by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI), included the pet food category for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the sector. The event, held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, featured industry leaders discussing the future growth, challenges, and innovations shaping India's pet food market.

Experts highlighted the rapid growth of India's pet food industry, driven by the transformation of pets from functional animals to family members. Key points of discussion included the need for government-backed regulations for quality and safety, and the role of technology in offering personalized nutrition.

Industry leaders emphasized market trends such as human-grade ingredients and vegan options, and innovations in pet diagnostics. The event underscored the necessity for industry collaboration, government support, and innovation to propel the Indian pet food market forward and meet global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024