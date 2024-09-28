Chhattisgarh Villages Shine in National Tourism Awards

Two villages in the Naxalite-affected Bastar district of Chhattisgarh have been honored under the 'Best Tourism Village Competition 2024' by the Ministry of Tourism, officials reported on Saturday.

Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented the awards to Chitrakote and Dhudmaras villages during an event celebrating World Tourism Day in Delhi on Friday, according to a government official.

Chitrakote, renowned for its stunning waterfall, was recognized for its community-driven tourism model, while Dhudmaras was celebrated for its adventure tourism excellence.

