Chhattisgarh Villages Shine in National Tourism Awards
Two villages in Chhattisgarh's Naxalite-hit Bastar district, Chitrakote and Dhudmaras, have won accolades in the 'Best Tourism Village Competition 2024.' The awards, presented by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, recognize the villages for their community-driven tourism and adventure tourism excellence, respectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 28-09-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 11:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Two villages in the Naxalite-affected Bastar district of Chhattisgarh have been honored under the 'Best Tourism Village Competition 2024' by the Ministry of Tourism, officials reported on Saturday.
Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented the awards to Chitrakote and Dhudmaras villages during an event celebrating World Tourism Day in Delhi on Friday, according to a government official.
Chitrakote, renowned for its stunning waterfall, was recognized for its community-driven tourism model, while Dhudmaras was celebrated for its adventure tourism excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia Retakes Two Villages in Kursk Amid Ongoing Conflict
Devastating Floods in Uttar Pradesh: Four Dead, Schools and Villages Submerged
Inferno Engulfs Central Portugal: Lives Lost, Villages Evacuated
Russia Reclaims Villages in Kursk Amid Intense Counter-Offensive
Cabinet nod to Rs 79,156-crore programme for upliftment of tribal-dominated villages.