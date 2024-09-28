Indian Theaters to Skip Screening of Pakistani Film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

The scheduled release of Pakistani film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in Indian cinemas has been canceled, according to sources. The film, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, was set to premiere on October 2.

Sources indicate that the decision aligns with India's ongoing ban on Pakistani films, which has been in place since 2019. The film's release was anticipated as the first Pakistani movie to hit Indian theaters in over ten years. 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is a modern remake of the Pakistani classic *Maula Jatt*, focusing on the bitter feud between Noori Natt, played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, and local hero Maula Jatt, portrayed by Fawad Khan. Vocal opposition from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has been a significant factor in the cancellation.

Earlier this month, Ameya Khopkar, President of the MNS Cinema Wing, expressed strong opposition to Pakistani films and actors in India, calling for nationwide support against the film's release. "This movie will not be released. If this happens, there will be a strong agitation," he told ANI, citing tensions at the borders and questioning the need for Pakistani talent in Indian cinema. The ban on Pakistani artists, introduced post the 2016 Uri terror attack, has faced legal challenges, but the Indian Supreme Court upheld the restrictions in November 2023.

Both Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are no strangers to Indian cinema. Fawad featured in films like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and 'Khoobsurat,' while Mahira debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'.

