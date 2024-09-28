Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on Her 95th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar on what would have been her 95th birthday, on Saturday. Through a heartfelt message on platform X, Modi reflected on their special bond, stating, 'Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. She will always live on in the hearts and minds of people due to her soulful songs. Lata Didi and I had a special bond. I have been fortunate to receive her affection and blessings.'

Lata Mangeshkar, acclaimed as the 'Nightingale of India,' passed away on February 6, 2022. Her remarkable contributions to Indian music have left an indelible mark, celebrated by fans and music lovers across the globe. Born in 1929 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Mangeshkar hailed from a family rich in musical tradition. Her father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a noted classical musician, greatly influenced her passion for singing.

Despite facing significant challenges in a predominantly male industry, Mangeshkar's tenacity and dedication led her to become one of the most influential playback singers in Indian cinema. Her career gained momentum in 1949 with the song 'Aayega Aayega Aayega' from the film 'Mahal,' but her collaboration with composer Naushad marked her ascent to fame.

Mangeshkar's repertoire includes iconic songs such as 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' and 'Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh,' which have become classics. Her ability to convey deep emotions and connect with audiences established her as a household name.

She worked with eminent composers like R.D. Burman, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, and A.R. Rahman, creating timeless tracks that resonate even today. Besides her Hindi hits, Mangeshkar's versatility allowed her to perform in over 36 languages, including a few foreign languages as well.

Her philanthropic efforts, focusing on healthcare and education for underprivileged children, further endeared her to the public. Throughout her illustrious career, Mangeshkar received numerous accolades, including the Bharat Ratna in 2001.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Legion of Honour from France are among many accolades celebrating her cultural impact. Though she passed away on February 6, 2022, her music continues to inspire and bring joy to people around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)