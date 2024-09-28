Left Menu

Malkist Launches Tempting Cashback Campaign Featuring Playful Father-Son Duo

Malkist, the popular cracker biscuit brand, has introduced a new cashback campaign offering up to Rs. 100/- guaranteed cashback. The promotion is highlighted by a captivating TV ad showcasing a father-son relationship, using humor to engage viewers. The offer includes two flavors: Classic Cheese and Double Chocolatey, promising a unique snacking experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:49 IST
Malkist, the beloved cracker biscuit brand, has launched an exciting cashback campaign that promises consumers guaranteed cashback up to Rs. 100/-. Highlighted by a catchy TV commercial featuring a playful father-son relationship, the brand aims to resonate with its audience through humor and a touch of curiosity.

The new promotion allows consumers to enjoy the delicious Malkist Crunchy Cracker Biscuits, available in Classic Cheese and Double Chocolatey flavors, while saving money with guaranteed cashback on Malkist family packs. This limited-time offer is designed to attract new consumers and encourage them to indulge in Malkist's delectable range.

Commenting on the campaign, Sonal Dabral, Founder of Tribha and director of the creative, said the ad leverages the universal theme of the father-son bond to create engaging storytelling in a 15-second promo. Rituraj, Marketing Head of Mayora India, expressed excitement about the campaign, stating that it aims to make Malkist a preferred snack for everyday cravings. The campaign is being aired on television and digital platforms, with additional promotion through social media channels.

