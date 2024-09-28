Left Menu

Maharashtra's First Advocate Academy: A Transformative Initiative

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a proposal to provide tuition stipends for new lawyers. This was during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Advocate Academy and Research Centre in Raigad. The Maharashtra government has allocated Rs. 10 crore for this pioneering institution.

Thane | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:43 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Saturday that the state government is considering a proposal to provide tuition stipends to new lawyers. He revealed this during the foundation stone ceremony of the Advocate Academy and Research Centre in Taloja, Raigad district.

Fadnavis expressed pleasure at the establishment of the country's first advocate academy in Maharashtra and congratulated the Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council for spearheading the initiative. The state government has dedicated Rs. 10 crore to this academy.

Fadnavis emphasized that the academy would be a transformative force in legal education and practice. He reiterated the state government's commitment to supporting new lawyers through tuition stipends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

