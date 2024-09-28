Eastern Region News Round-Up: Key Developments

In the Eastern Region, several significant developments were reported on Saturday. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged the police to enhance the safety of women, citing a rise in eve-teasing incidents.

Union Minister J P Nadda announced PM Modi's continuous efforts to improve sporting facilities, while a flood alert was issued in Bihar due to water release from key barrages.

In electoral news, BJP will contest Jharkhand assembly polls in alliance with AJSU Party and JD(U). Meanwhile, junior doctors and nurses in West Bengal's Sagar Dutta Hospital continued their protest against assaults by patient's kin, and security forces seized a significant cache of arms in Manipur.

