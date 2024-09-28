Eastern Region News Round-Up: Key Developments
The latest top stories from the Eastern Region include Odisha CM's call for women's safety, PM Modi's push for better sporting facilities, flood alerts in Bihar, BJPs Jharkhand election alliance, a cease-work stir by medics in Bengal, and arms seizure in Manipur.
- Country:
- India
In the Eastern Region, several significant developments were reported on Saturday. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged the police to enhance the safety of women, citing a rise in eve-teasing incidents.
Union Minister J P Nadda announced PM Modi's continuous efforts to improve sporting facilities, while a flood alert was issued in Bihar due to water release from key barrages.
In electoral news, BJP will contest Jharkhand assembly polls in alliance with AJSU Party and JD(U). Meanwhile, junior doctors and nurses in West Bengal's Sagar Dutta Hospital continued their protest against assaults by patient's kin, and security forces seized a significant cache of arms in Manipur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Major Political Parties Gear Up for Jharkhand Elections
Congress Sets Up Key Committees for Upcoming Jharkhand Elections
Congress Proposes New Committees for Jharkhand Elections
Election Commission's Zero Tolerance on Money Power in Jharkhand Elections
JMM Seeks Timely Polls and Fair Campaign Norms Ahead of Jharkhand Elections