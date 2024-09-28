Left Menu

Eastern Region News Round-Up: Key Developments

The latest top stories from the Eastern Region include Odisha CM's call for women's safety, PM Modi's push for better sporting facilities, flood alerts in Bihar, BJPs Jharkhand election alliance, a cease-work stir by medics in Bengal, and arms seizure in Manipur.

Eastern Region News Round-Up: Key Developments
In the Eastern Region, several significant developments were reported on Saturday. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged the police to enhance the safety of women, citing a rise in eve-teasing incidents.

Union Minister J P Nadda announced PM Modi's continuous efforts to improve sporting facilities, while a flood alert was issued in Bihar due to water release from key barrages.

In electoral news, BJP will contest Jharkhand assembly polls in alliance with AJSU Party and JD(U). Meanwhile, junior doctors and nurses in West Bengal's Sagar Dutta Hospital continued their protest against assaults by patient's kin, and security forces seized a significant cache of arms in Manipur.

