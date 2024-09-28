Left Menu

Soren Criticizes CM Sarma Amid Floods and Campaigning in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticized Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for campaigning in Jharkhand while his state faced floods. Soren, addressing a function in Ranchi, accused the BJP of using money to manipulate elections and failing to accept social welfare schemes. He unveiled projects worth Rs 795 crore.

  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has launched a scathing critique of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of prioritizing BJP campaigning in Jharkhand while Assam grapples with severe flooding.

Speaking at a government function in Ranchi, Soren insinuated that the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' is a politically motivated exercise, referring to the party as 'vultures' circling during election season.

Soren went on to allege that the BJP buys governments, as exemplified by recent events in Maharashtra. He also unveiled several developmental projects and promised to enhance the government's welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

