Pope Francis Faces Backlash from Belgian Catholic University Women

During his visit to Belgium, Pope Francis faced significant criticism from the Catholic University of Louvain for his stance on women's roles in the church. The university's women demanded a paradigm shift, expressing disappointment when Francis reiterated traditional views. The visit also highlighted Belgium's clerical abuse legacy.

Updated: 29-09-2024 00:51 IST
  • Belgium

Pope Francis' burdensome journey through Belgium on Saturday hit new lows as defiant Catholic university women demanded a "paradigm change" in women's issues within the church and expressed deep disappointment when the pontiff dug in.

The Catholic University of Louvain, Belgian's prestigious institution, issued a scathing critique following Francis' visit. The pope reiterated his position that women are the "fertile nurturers" of the church, which drew grimaces from his audience.

"UCLouvain expresses its incomprehension and disapproval of Pope Francis' stance on the role of women in the church and society," the statement read, calling the pope's views "deterministic and reductive."

