Pope Francis Faces Backlash from Belgian Catholic University Women

Pope Francis' burdensome journey through Belgium on Saturday hit new lows as defiant Catholic university women demanded a "paradigm change" in women's issues within the church and expressed deep disappointment when the pontiff dug in.

The Catholic University of Louvain, Belgian's prestigious institution, issued a scathing critique following Francis' visit. The pope reiterated his position that women are the "fertile nurturers" of the church, which drew grimaces from his audience.

"UCLouvain expresses its incomprehension and disapproval of Pope Francis' stance on the role of women in the church and society," the statement read, calling the pope's views "deterministic and reductive."

