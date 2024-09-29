Nashville's Grazing Guardians: The Chew Crew Revolutionizing Urban Land Management

Tourists floating along the Cumberland River in Nashville might spot an unexpected sight: hundreds of sheep grazing on the riverbank. Managed by urban sheepherder Zach Richardson, this 'Nashville Chew Crew' is gaining popularity for their environmentally-friendly and cost-effective method of maintaining urban landscapes.

Sheep are increasingly being used in cities to handle land management issues ranging from invasive species and wildfire risks to preserving native vegetation and historic sites. Nashville's parks department hired the Chew Crew in 2017, and now, sheep graze nearly 150 acres of city property annually. 'It is a more environmentally sustainable way to care for greenspace,' says Jim Hester, assistant director of Metro Nashville Parks.

Other cities like Santa Barbara are also adopting grazing sheep for land management, particularly for wildfire mitigation. The method not only enhances community engagement but also significantly alters fire behavior, giving firefighters a better chance to control blazes. Despite challenges, such as the need for regular movement and potential predator attacks, the benefits of using grazing animals in urban areas are being increasingly recognized.

