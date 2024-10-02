Left Menu

Citywide Protests Demand Justice for R G Kar Victim

On the eve of Mahalaya, civil society members staged protests across the city, advocating for justice for the R G Kar victim, a trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered. Thousands gathered in various neighborhoods, demanding safety for women and punishment for the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-10-2024 01:00 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 01:00 IST
Citywide Protests Demand Justice for R G Kar Victim
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Mahalaya, civil society members took to the streets Tuesday night, seeking justice for the R G Kar victim, a trainee doctor brutally killed on August 9.

In neighborhoods like Shyambazar, Jadavpur, Kestopur, Netajinagar, and Haridevpur, thousands of women protested for increased safety measures and the apprehension of those responsible for the heinous crime. 'We will remain on the streets until Abhaya receives justice,' declared Aditi Basu Roy, one of the protestors at Kestopur.

A scuffle erupted in Haridevpur when demonstrators chanting 'Justice for R G Kar' slogans clashed with local TMC supporters. Nagarik Samaj, the rally's organizer, accused TMC members of attacking without provocation, while local TMC members claimed objectionable remarks were made against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, a Joint Platform of doctors held a rally from College Square to Rabindra Sadan, also demanding justice for the deceased medico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024