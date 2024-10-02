Citywide Protests Demand Justice for R G Kar Victim

On the eve of Mahalaya, civil society members took to the streets Tuesday night, seeking justice for the R G Kar victim, a trainee doctor brutally killed on August 9.

In neighborhoods like Shyambazar, Jadavpur, Kestopur, Netajinagar, and Haridevpur, thousands of women protested for increased safety measures and the apprehension of those responsible for the heinous crime. 'We will remain on the streets until Abhaya receives justice,' declared Aditi Basu Roy, one of the protestors at Kestopur.

A scuffle erupted in Haridevpur when demonstrators chanting 'Justice for R G Kar' slogans clashed with local TMC supporters. Nagarik Samaj, the rally's organizer, accused TMC members of attacking without provocation, while local TMC members claimed objectionable remarks were made against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, a Joint Platform of doctors held a rally from College Square to Rabindra Sadan, also demanding justice for the deceased medico.

