Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Kolkata Protest

A group of former teachers and non-teaching staff took to the streets in Kolkata on Wednesday to express discontent after losing their jobs. This followed a Supreme Court decision which labeled their appointments as flawed.

The protest outside the district inspector of schools' office turned chaotic, with allegations that police resorted to force to control the crowd. Protesters claim authorities used baton charges to disperse them, escalating tensions.

Law enforcement officials have stated they are conducting an investigation into the incident. The Supreme Court's decision affects 25,753 teaching positions deemed compromised during the selection process for West Bengal's government and aided schools.

