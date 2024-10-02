Assam CM Pays Tribute to Gandhi and Shastri on Birth Anniversaries

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. The CM extolled Gandhi's revolutionary thoughts and farsightedness, emphasizing their relevance in today's society.

Sarma also acknowledged Shastri's monumental contributions to India's development and defense, marking his fortitude and humility.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya joined in the homage, urging citizens to commit to national service by embodying Gandhi's principles of non-violence, cleanliness, women empowerment, self-reliance, and social equality.

