Naveen Kasturia Joins Cast for Thrilling Second Season of 'Mithya'

Naveen Kasturia, known for his roles in 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' and 'TVF Pitchers', has joined the cast of the second season of 'Mithya', a psychological drama directed by Rohan Sippy.

The ZEE5 show, featuring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani, originally premiered its first season in February 2022. Set in Darjeeling, it explored a complicated relationship between a Hindi literature professor and her student.

The second season promises more suspense and intense thrills, with Kasturia playing the role of an aspiring author. He shared that this role resonates with his own journey into the film industry. The new season is set to premiere soon on ZEE5.

(With inputs from agencies.)