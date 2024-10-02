Left Menu

Naveen Kasturia Joins Cast for Thrilling Second Season of 'Mithya'

Naveen Kasturia has been cast in the upcoming second season of the psychological drama 'Mithya'. Directed by Rohan Sippy and starring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani, the new season will bring more suspense and intense thrills. The show will premiere on ZEE5 soon, continuing its exploration of complex relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:37 IST
Naveen Kasturia Joins Cast for Thrilling Second Season of 'Mithya'
Naveen Kasturia
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Kasturia, known for his roles in 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' and 'TVF Pitchers', has joined the cast of the second season of 'Mithya', a psychological drama directed by Rohan Sippy.

The ZEE5 show, featuring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani, originally premiered its first season in February 2022. Set in Darjeeling, it explored a complicated relationship between a Hindi literature professor and her student.

The second season promises more suspense and intense thrills, with Kasturia playing the role of an aspiring author. He shared that this role resonates with his own journey into the film industry. The new season is set to premiere soon on ZEE5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024