Kerala Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 155th Birth Anniversary

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan marked the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with reverence on Wednesday.

Governor Khan garlanded Gandhi's statue at Mananchira in Kozhikode district and took to social media to emphasize Gandhi's deeply spiritual political and social engagements.

Chief Minister Vijayan, in a Facebook post, honored Gandhi's legacy, noting that he was assassinated by Hindutva communalists for championing democracy, secularism, and brotherhood. Vijayan underlined Gandhi's lifelong opposition to sectarianism and divisive politics.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan paid homage as well, asserting that India's very essence is rooted in Gandhian principles like satyagraha, tolerance, and non-violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)