Susie Maxwell Berning: Legendary LPGA Pioneer and Trailblazer Passes Away

Susie Maxwell Berning, a golfing icon and three-time US Women's Open champion, passed away after a courageous two-year battle with lung cancer. She was 83 years old. The LPGA announced that Berning, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022, died at her home in Palm Springs.

Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA Tour Commissioner, expressed sorrow over Berning's passing, highlighting her contributions to women's sports and her role as an exemplary figure balancing career with family. Berning's impressive career includes 11 LPGA Tour titles and a reputation as a strong, pioneering athlete.

Berning's unique journey into golf began in Oklahoma City, where she accidentally discovered the sport. Her legacy not only includes her remarkable achievements on the course but also her dedication to family, which she viewed as her greatest accomplishment. A renowned teaching professional, Berning's influence will continue to inspire future generations.

