Susie Maxwell Berning: Legendary LPGA Pioneer and Trailblazer Passes Away

Susie Maxwell Berning, a three-time US Women's Open champion and trailblazing mother in the world of golf, passed away at 83. Known for balancing her career and family, she leaves a legacy of inspiration for future athletes. Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022, Berning's storied career saw her win 11 LPGA Tour titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmsprings | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:04 IST
Susie Maxwell Berning, a golfing icon and three-time US Women's Open champion, passed away after a courageous two-year battle with lung cancer. She was 83 years old. The LPGA announced that Berning, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022, died at her home in Palm Springs.

Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA Tour Commissioner, expressed sorrow over Berning's passing, highlighting her contributions to women's sports and her role as an exemplary figure balancing career with family. Berning's impressive career includes 11 LPGA Tour titles and a reputation as a strong, pioneering athlete.

Berning's unique journey into golf began in Oklahoma City, where she accidentally discovered the sport. Her legacy not only includes her remarkable achievements on the course but also her dedication to family, which she viewed as her greatest accomplishment. A renowned teaching professional, Berning's influence will continue to inspire future generations.

