Digital Kumbh Museum to Transform Pilgrimage Experience in Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh government is making strides towards modernizing spiritual experiences with the creation of a 'Digital Kumbh Museum' in Prayagraj. The initiative, timed ahead of the Mahakumbh next year, aims to offer devotees a digital rendition of the 'Samudra Manthan' while educating visitors on the Kumbh, Mahakumbh, and other spiritual milestones.

According to Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, the museum is expected to provide an immersive experience accommodating between 2,000 to 2,500 guests at once. This cultural edifice, sprawling over 10,000 square meters on Arail Road Naini close to Shivalaya Park, represents a progressive step in integrating technology with tradition.

With an estimated budget of Rs 21.38 crore, the project has already seen an allocation of Rs 6 crore. The museum will also feature a gallery displaying the '14 gems' of the legendary Samudra Manthan, alongside informative sections about the Prayagraj Mahakumbh and other significant Kumbh events held in Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain.

