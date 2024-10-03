Student Protest: Black Flags for Bengal Governor
Students' wing of the Trinamool Congress showed black flags to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose during an award ceremony at Calcutta University, protesting alleged irregularities in the event's organization. Despite a strong police presence ensuring smooth entry, tensions with the state government were evident.
In a significant display of dissent, the students' wing of the Trinamool Congress greeted West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose with black flags at Calcutta University on Thursday. The protest took place outside the venue of an award ceremony organized by the university.
Members of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) claimed irregularities in the decision-making process for holding the ceremony. Their demonstration aimed to challenge the university authorities on transparency concerns.
Despite a sizable police presence to ensure order, the spectacular protest highlighted ongoing tensions between Governor Bose and the Mamata Banerjee-led state government, arising from multiple contentious issues.
Protests Mar Calcutta University Award Ceremony