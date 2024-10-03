Telangana Minister's Comments Spark Row in Telugu Cinema

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha recently faced significant backlash after her comments blaming opposition leader K T Rama Rao for the divorce of popular actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. These remarks provoked an uproar within the Telugu cinema industry, uniting prominent figures in defense of the actors.

In response to the growing controversy, both Prabhu and Chaitanya clarified that their split was a mutual and private decision, devoid of any political conspiracy. Influential cinema personalities, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Jr NTR, criticized the minister for her baseless accusations and emphasized the importance of respecting personal privacy.

Amid the intensifying dispute, Surekha retracted her statements, acknowledging the inadvertent nature of her remarks. She stated that emotional responses to remarks by Rama Rao prompted her statements. The controversy has since prompted calls from political leaders and the cinema industry to end further speculation and sensationalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)