Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Comments on Celebrities' Divorce

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce sparked outrage. The film industry and political figures criticized her, and Nagarjuna filed defamation charges. Surekha retracted her statement, but insisted on an apology from BRS leader Rama Rao. The industry calls for privacy and resolution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-10-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 20:39 IST
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha faced backlash from the Telugu cinema industry and political leaders after her remarks linking the divorce of actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya to BRS leader K T Rama Rao.
Superstar Nagarjuna has sued the minister for defamation, and various celebrities, including Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu, condemned her statement as derogatory.
Although Surekha has retracted her remarks, she demands an apology from Rama Rao. The controversy has prompted calls for privacy and the film fraternity's appeal to separate celebrity personal matters from political narratives.
