Marathi Earns Classical Language Status: A Victory for Maharashtra
Marathi has been granted classical language status by the Union Cabinet, alongside Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali. This decision, praised by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other leaders, comes ahead of state assembly elections and marks a significant cultural milestone for the Marathi-speaking community.
In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet has bestowed the classical language status on Marathi, a move welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was thanked for the designation, which also includes Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali.
The timing of the announcement is considered strategic, aligning closely with the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections next month. The acknowledgment of Marathi marks a pivotal moment in the struggle for recognition, a movement that leaders say has been ongoing for decades.
While the government's efforts are celebrated, some critics argue that more needs to be done to preserve Maharashtra's cultural infrastructure, which reportedly has seen a decline with numerous public libraries and cultural hubs shutting down in the past decade.
