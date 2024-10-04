Championing Truth: The Press's Role in Democracy

Jennifer Larson, the US Consul General in Hyderabad, highlighted the essential role that a free and open press plays in sustaining democracy. She urged journalists to uphold truth and transparency in their reporting.

Speaking at the conclusion of a training session attended by over 30 Odisha journalists, Larson applauded their dedication to fact-checking and responsible journalism, which raises the standard for others to follow. The Hyderabad US Consulate has supported the organization of this training program aimed at combating disinformation.

Larson expressed pride in collaborating with Osmania University to enhance media literacy among Odia journalists, fostering a robust network of fact-checkers to tackle fake news. She stressed the importance of providing the public with accurate, verified information and encouraged journalists to apply their training to advance truth and transparency in their future work.

(With inputs from agencies.)