Left Menu

Odisha Assembly Chaos: Ruckus over Women's Safety and Reservation Demands

The Odisha Assembly session turned chaotic on Monday as opposition parties BJD and Congress clashed over women's safety and reservation issues. The protests forced Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn proceedings. The Congress demands a House Committee to investigate crimes against women, while BJD insists on reservation assurances for SC, ST, and OBC students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:48 IST
Odisha Assembly Chaos: Ruckus over Women's Safety and Reservation Demands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Assembly turned into a battleground on Monday as opposition parties BJD and Congress raised a storm over distinct issues, prompting Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn proceedings. The uproar began as the House paid tribute to late MLA Debendra Sharma.

Congress members are demanding a House Committee to investigate crimes against women in the state, highlighting 54 gangrape cases in eight months and numerous other atrocities, claiming the government has neglected this serious issue. Meanwhile, BJD insists on reservations for ST, SC, and OBC students in technical education institutions.

Speeches were met with protests, banging gongs, and placards within the Assembly, leading to a temporary adjournment. Emerging from the chaos, passive protests continued near iconic statues, cementing the clash's gravity over issues impacting the population's safety and educational equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025