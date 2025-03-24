Odisha Assembly Chaos: Ruckus over Women's Safety and Reservation Demands

The Odisha Assembly turned into a battleground on Monday as opposition parties BJD and Congress raised a storm over distinct issues, prompting Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn proceedings. The uproar began as the House paid tribute to late MLA Debendra Sharma.

Congress members are demanding a House Committee to investigate crimes against women in the state, highlighting 54 gangrape cases in eight months and numerous other atrocities, claiming the government has neglected this serious issue. Meanwhile, BJD insists on reservations for ST, SC, and OBC students in technical education institutions.

Speeches were met with protests, banging gongs, and placards within the Assembly, leading to a temporary adjournment. Emerging from the chaos, passive protests continued near iconic statues, cementing the clash's gravity over issues impacting the population's safety and educational equity.

