Nigerian National Arrested in Odisha: Unraveling the Blackmail and Email Fraud Cases

In a significant breakthrough, the Commissionerate Police in Cuttack, Odisha, have apprehended a 31-year-old Nigerian national on serious charges of blackmail and extortion. The accused, identified as Djedje Raymond, also known by his alias Chijioke John Okoye, was implicated in the case following a woman's tragic suicide.

Investigations were launched when the woman's suicide raised suspicions, revealing Raymond's alleged involvement in the crime. This arrest comes amidst a separate crackdown by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on email fraud activities connected to another Nigerian national, Adia Okoh.

The CBI has identified Adia Okoh, also operating under the alias Odia Francis Ehizogie, as a proclaimed offender in a fraud case dating back to 2011. Initially registered in January 2012, this case involved false lottery claims, deceitful emails, and an attempted scam for financial gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)