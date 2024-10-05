Left Menu

Cooking Up Tradition: Vakulaamatha Kitchen Inaugurated by CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Vakulaamatha centralised kitchen, part of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. He also presented silk robes to Lord Venkateswara during the Brahmotsavams and launched the 2025 TTD calendar and diary.

In a nod to tradition and community service, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday inaugurated the Vakulaamatha centralised kitchen, a facility established by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on the revered Tirumala hills.

During his visit, Naidu stayed overnight, offering "Pattu Vastralu" or silk robes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government, marking the inauguration of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams.

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to launch the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams calendar and diary for 2025, further contributing to the long-standing cultural traditions of the temple.

