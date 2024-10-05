Bonito Designs Unveils Festive Campaign to Transform Indian Homes

Bonito Designs, a premier name in India's interior design scene, has unveiled an enticing festive campaign promising exclusive benefits worth ₹7 crore for new clients.

This initiative aims to democratize access to high-end aesthetics, offering notable perks such as savings on celebrity design fees, no-cost EMI plans, premium product upgrades, and gold coins with bookings.

Operating since 2011, Bonito has expanded significantly, boosting customer care with its 'WeCare' program and opening new experience centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru, with aspirations to dominate the Indian interior design market.

(With inputs from agencies.)