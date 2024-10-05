A Legacy of Devotion: Tripura's Unique Two-Arm Goddess Durga Worship Enters 148th Year

This year, the historic Durgabari temple in Tripura celebrates its 148th year of worshiping the distinctive two-arm Goddess Durga. Known for its rich traditions, the puja initiated by Maharaja Krishna Kishore Manikya Bahadur dates back approximately 500 years and showcases unique customs.

Before permanently settling in Agartala, the worship of Goddess Durga took place across locations, including Chittagong and Amarpur in Gumati. An unusual tradition at Durgabari is the two-handed goddess, introduced after Maharani Sulakshana Devi's divine vision redirected the worship style from the more common ten-armed form.

The rituals also include a ceremonial gun salute by the Tripura State Rifles and playing the national anthem on the day of immersion. Devotees offer a variety of prasad, including meat, fish, and eggs, embracing both ancient royal customs and local cultural practices.

