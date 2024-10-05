Left Menu

A Legacy of Devotion: Tripura's Unique Two-Arm Goddess Durga Worship Enters 148th Year

The Durgabari temple in Tripura marks the 148th year of worshiping a unique two-arm Goddess Durga. Initiated by Maharaja Krishna Kishore Manikya Bahadur, the tradition began in Chittagong and later settled in Agartala. It features traditions like a gun salute by Tripura State Rifles and offerings different from typical pujas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 05-10-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 12:20 IST
A Legacy of Devotion: Tripura's Unique Two-Arm Goddess Durga Worship Enters 148th Year
  • Country:
  • India

This year, the historic Durgabari temple in Tripura celebrates its 148th year of worshiping the distinctive two-arm Goddess Durga. Known for its rich traditions, the puja initiated by Maharaja Krishna Kishore Manikya Bahadur dates back approximately 500 years and showcases unique customs.

Before permanently settling in Agartala, the worship of Goddess Durga took place across locations, including Chittagong and Amarpur in Gumati. An unusual tradition at Durgabari is the two-handed goddess, introduced after Maharani Sulakshana Devi's divine vision redirected the worship style from the more common ten-armed form.

The rituals also include a ceremonial gun salute by the Tripura State Rifles and playing the national anthem on the day of immersion. Devotees offer a variety of prasad, including meat, fish, and eggs, embracing both ancient royal customs and local cultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024