Royal Challengers Bengaluru Revitalizes Lakes in Green Initiative

Royal Challengers Bengaluru handed over fully restored Ittgalpura and Sadenahalli lakes to local authorities, enhancing water security. The project, under RCB’s Go Green Initiative, involved removing over 50,000 tons of silt, planting 3,000 trees, and was executed in partnership with India Cares Foundation and Friends of Lakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-10-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 13:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a commendable act of environmental stewardship, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has handed over the newly restored Ittgalpura and Sadenahalli lakes to local authorities. This ambitious restoration effort, undertaken under the IPL outfit's Go Green Initiative, aims to secure water resources for the local community and mitigate future water crises.

The Lake Improvement Works Project, launched by RCB in October 2023, was a targeted response to the drought-prone areas of Bengaluru, primarily dependent on diminishing groundwater supplies and surface water sources. Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head of RCB, highlighted the project's objectives in enhancing drought resistance in these water-stressed zones.

Executed in partnership with India Cares Foundation and Friends of Lakes, the nearly 300-day undertaking involved the removal and reutilization of over 50,000 tons of silt by local farmers. Additionally, over 3,000 trees were planted to bolster flood control efforts and improve the area's biodiversity.

