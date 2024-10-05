Celebrating Six Decades: India and Singapore's Diplomatic Ties and Cultural Bond

India and Singapore are set to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations, with a celebration focusing on cultural ties, Indian envoy Shilpak Ambule announced.

The celebrations will feature an extensive program, including the 'Namaste Bharat' trade show, showcasing India's soft power and diverse cultural heritage.

The event displays a variety of 'Made in India' products and emphasizes millets, which gain global popularity, highlighting their health benefits through expert insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)