Marathi's Golden Moment: Boost from Classical Language Status
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the classical language status for Marathi, highlighting its impact on research and education. Addressing in Mumbai, Modi stressed the importance of this status for cultural preservation and global reach while promoting education in native tongues through the National Education Policy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a historic boost for Marathi as it gained classical language status, aiming to enhance research and education opportunities. This announcement came during a function in Mumbai after the Union Cabinet's approval for Marathi alongside four other languages. Modi emphasized the profound cultural, historical, and literary roots of Marathi, identifying it as a 'golden moment' for the language.
The Prime Minister pointed to the new language status as a pillar to expand research and educational prospects worldwide for Marathi speakers. Stating the government's commitment to promoting education in mother tongues, Modi highlighted opportunities from the National Education Policy, allowing Marathi as a medium for medical and engineering studies.
Advocating for linguistic inclusivity, Modi underscored using technology to bridge language gaps by translating Indian languages for global reach. With six languages already recognized as classical, the government promised incentives like international awards for scholarly achievements, reinforcing the step's cultural significance.
