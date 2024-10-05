Nations Set Sail in High-Octane Malabar Naval Exercise

The upcoming Malabar exercise, a high-profile naval engagement, is set to commence on Tuesday, encompassing the naval forces of India, the US, Australia, and Japan. Aimed at bolstering interoperability, the exercise underscores the strategic alignment amid evolving regional security concerns.

This 11-day wargame, hosted by India, will unfold across sea and harbor phases. It seeks to further consolidation in the Indo-Pacific region, which has been the stage for China's growing military posturing. The Indian Navy has touted this installment as the most comprehensive to date.

Key naval assets from each country, including guided missile destroyers, submarines, and aircraft, will carry out diverse maritime operations. These operations will encompass surface, air, and anti-submarine warfare, thereby enriching cooperation and operational synergy among the participating nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)