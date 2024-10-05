Nations Set Sail in High-Octane Malabar Naval Exercise
The Malabar exercise 2024, featuring the navies of India, the US, Australia, and Japan, seeks to enhance interoperability against regional security challenges. Hosted in India, the event runs from October 8-18, involving complex naval operations to address shared maritime concerns in the Indo-Pacific.
- Country:
- India
The upcoming Malabar exercise, a high-profile naval engagement, is set to commence on Tuesday, encompassing the naval forces of India, the US, Australia, and Japan. Aimed at bolstering interoperability, the exercise underscores the strategic alignment amid evolving regional security concerns.
This 11-day wargame, hosted by India, will unfold across sea and harbor phases. It seeks to further consolidation in the Indo-Pacific region, which has been the stage for China's growing military posturing. The Indian Navy has touted this installment as the most comprehensive to date.
Key naval assets from each country, including guided missile destroyers, submarines, and aircraft, will carry out diverse maritime operations. These operations will encompass surface, air, and anti-submarine warfare, thereby enriching cooperation and operational synergy among the participating nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malabar
- naval exercise
- India
- US
- Australia
- Japan
- interoperability
- Indo-Pacific
- security
- China
- navy
ALSO READ
Quad Summit: Modi's Mission for Indo-Pacific Prosperity
Interoperability Strengthened: Indian and US Armies Conduct Joint Drills at Yudh Abhyas 2024
Torrential Rain Batters Japan's Noto Region, Triggering Landslides and Floods
China to Gradually Resume Japanese Seafood Imports Following Safety Assurances
Russia and China Engage in Naval Exercises in Sea of Japan