Naomi Campbell's Charity Struggles, Japanese Theatre's London Showcase, Garth Brooks Accused, Bruce Springsteen's Political Endorsement

Naomi Campbell has acknowledged challenges she faced as a trustee for the charity Fashion for Relief. Campbell founded the charity but vehemently denied any financial misconduct, asserting that she did not misuse its resources, according to media sources.

In London, a unique cultural collaboration is taking place as a playhouse partners with Osaka's Umeda Arts Theater. The teamwork aims to demonstrate that cultural differences are minimal, following their initial joint production in 2019.

Country music icon Garth Brooks is facing a serious accusation. A Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed by an unnamed hair and makeup artist alleges rape and sexual assault by Brooks, who denies the claims.

In political news, Bruce Springsteen has officially endorsed Kamala Harris for the upcoming U.S. presidential election. The rock legend joins other celebrities who have already shown their support for Harris, including Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey.

